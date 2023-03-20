StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 340,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

