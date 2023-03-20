StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LUV traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 1,349,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,487. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

