StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of STKL opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.