StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.24.

GS stock opened at $306.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.54. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

