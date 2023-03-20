StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE THS opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

