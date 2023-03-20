StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE THS opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $51.55.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile
TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.