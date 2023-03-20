STP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.44 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $88.86 million and $6.44 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00031236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019408 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00196474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,814.85 or 1.00058306 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000123 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04855447 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,376,330.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

