Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Cap of $28.52 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and $1.74 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

