Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

NYSE SYK opened at $274.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

