Suku (SUKU) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0837 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $14.94 million and $1.05 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suku has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

