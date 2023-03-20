Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,490. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.