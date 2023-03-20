Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGRY. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of SGRY opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $69,897.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $25,397.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $414,443.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $69,897.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,624 shares of company stock worth $2,410,750 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

