SushiSwap Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00004346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $266.63 million and $41.94 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

