Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.04. 609,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 439,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $781,379. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

