Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.