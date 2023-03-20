T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

