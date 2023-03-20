TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €11.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €6.21 ($6.68) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 12-month high of €22.94 ($24.67). The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.25.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

