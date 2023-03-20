Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 229,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,808. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

