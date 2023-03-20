Tangible (TNGBL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,026.82

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Tangible has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00009289 BTC on exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $84.77 million and approximately $23,026.82 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.60592558 USD and is up 8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,461.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

