Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,501 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Velo3D worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,042,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after purchasing an additional 311,860 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velo3D by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,103,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 488,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velo3D by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.31. 531,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,511. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

