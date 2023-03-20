Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,688. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

