Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.0 %

HLI stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.70. 67,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,262. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.