Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.55. 712,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.