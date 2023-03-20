Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO traded up $5.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.