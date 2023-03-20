TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.86.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRP opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 458.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.