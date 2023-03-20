TD Securities Raises Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$16.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEGXF. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.