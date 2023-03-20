TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 in the last ninety days. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TechTarget by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 181,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

