Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $25,130.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.38. 3,257,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $77.50.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Further Reading

