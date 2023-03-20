Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DNB Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,516. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

