Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -924.88%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,953,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,662,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,297,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,596,000 after buying an additional 497,664 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,415,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

