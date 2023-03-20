Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.14

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.18. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 941,094 shares traded.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The stock has a market cap of $642.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,749,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 11,833,942 shares of company stock valued at $19,595,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 332,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

