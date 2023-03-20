Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,522 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. 117,102,185 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

