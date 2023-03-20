Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,421. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $165.62.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

