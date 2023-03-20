Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.06. 14,665,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,095,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

