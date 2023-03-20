Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $126,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 252,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

