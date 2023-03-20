Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 1,444 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. 572,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

