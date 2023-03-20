Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 3,316 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $50.42. 945,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

