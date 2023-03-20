Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $751.43 million and $84.04 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005016 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003246 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,352,115,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,907,613,705,736 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

