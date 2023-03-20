Terra Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47.76 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $330.06 million and approximately $47.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009585 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003257 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001550 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 237,391,121 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
