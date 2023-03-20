Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.46. 60,532,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,640,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

