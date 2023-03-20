Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.70.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.71 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $169.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.