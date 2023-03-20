The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.71. 1,632,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.15. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

