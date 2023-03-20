The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

SCHW opened at $57.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

