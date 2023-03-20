The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The Container Store Group stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.47. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.77 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.