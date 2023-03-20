The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.78.

DSGX traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,641. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

