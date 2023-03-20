The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $19.75 Average PT from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $386,027.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,537.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after buying an additional 861,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after buying an additional 743,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.