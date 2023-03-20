The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.