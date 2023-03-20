The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 300 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,957,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,694,118.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 5,135 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,379.10.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,423 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,928.51.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,642 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $946,127.28.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. 226,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,386. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.