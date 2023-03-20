The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.