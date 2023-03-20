The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CEO Gregory B. Maffei Purchases 50,000 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.51. 98,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

