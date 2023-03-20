The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $283,360 and sold 412,954 shares valued at $30,817,335. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.